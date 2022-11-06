A tearful Beatle lover pleads unsuccessfully with a policeman to carry her fan button to Ringo, one of the four mop-top singers who drew squeals and shrieks from more than 30,000 spectators at two Indiana State Fair shows in Indianapolis on Sept. 4, 1964.
BOB DAUGHERTY, AP PHOTO
A Beatles fan, backed by several hundred compatriots, reaches for her heroes as they arrive for appearance at the Paramount Theater in the Times Square section of New York, Sept. 20, 1964 (AP Photo)
Paul Goldschmidt winning the National League Outstanding Player award could be harbinger for winning the baseball writers’ MVP in two weeks.
1 of 2
A tearful Beatle lover pleads unsuccessfully with a policeman to carry her fan button to Ringo, one of the four mop-top singers who drew squeals and shrieks from more than 30,000 spectators at two Indiana State Fair shows in Indianapolis on Sept. 4, 1964.