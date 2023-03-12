A network of hose lines connects to taps on sugar maple trees on James Brochtrup's Two Oaks Farms in Festus on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Extended warm weather shortened the season for tapping sap from his 200 trees.
ROBERT COHEN PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH
James Brochtrup of Two Oaks Farms in Festus rides with his dog Huck as he shows a journalist his sugar maple trees on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Records on New Heights Community Resource Center and Church in Action, doing business as Influence Church, sought by federal grand jury.
1 of 2
A network of hose lines connects to taps on sugar maple trees on James Brochtrup's Two Oaks Farms in Festus on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Extended warm weather shortened the season for tapping sap from his 200 trees.