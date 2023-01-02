Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey recovers a punt return fumble by Virginia's Billy Kemp IV in the end zone for a touchdown. Bailey will get the start in place of Sydney Brown in the Illini's bowl game at safety.
A woman circulated photos and information on Facebook for seven months about her brother's disappearance in Troy, Illinois, begging the public for help finding him. Turns out, the 53-year-old man may have never left his house.
That uncertain future of the soon-to-retire Meramec Energy Center stokes open questions about the site’s afterlife, and potential ways it could be reused — including for clean energy or energy storage projects.
The current collective bargaining agreement discourages profligate spending, but it doesn’t prevent it. The CBA anticipates owners operating franchises as a business, as Bill DeWitt Jr. has done with the Cardinals.
The airline canceled more than half of its flights to and from St. Louis on Tuesday, and Wednesday isn't looking much better.
1 of 2
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey recovers a punt return fumble by Virginia's Billy Kemp IV in the end zone for a touchdown. Bailey will get the start in place of Sydney Brown in the Illini's bowl game at safety.