Review: A technical feat, '1917' is great storytelling, too

This image released by Universal Pictures shows George MacKay, center, in a scene from "1917," directed by Sam Mendes. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures via AP)

 The whole “one take” construct of Sam Mendes’ sumptuous World War I epic “1917” is a neat trick, but that alone isn’t exactly a reason to see it. In fact, “1917” works so well because you’re so wrapped up in the story of this impossible, real-time mission across across No Man’s Land. Soldiers desperately race to stop an attack that the British have learned is doomed to fail. Immersed in their frantic sprint, you don’t even notice the gears behind the engine.

