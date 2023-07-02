Jul 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 The Truman home in Independence, Missouri NATIONAL PARK SERVICE 1865 Grant home in Galena, Illinois PHOTO VISIT GALENA.ORG Pershing home PHOTO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES Lincoln-Home in Springfield photo visitspringfield.org ADAM ALEXANDER PHOTOGRAPHY 1877-era Maplewood estate in Columbia, Missouri COLUMBIA CVB Related to this story Most Popular No concerts. No food. What to expect from scaled-back Fair St. Louis. There will be July Fourth fireworks framed by the Gateway Arch, and the 140th America’s Birthday Parade will roll down Market Street in the morning. Cardinals broadcaster Jim Edmonds defends Native American sports team names "I'm still shocked that we've changed so much, as a whole, that we're not allowed to have the Cleveland Indians anymore," Jim Edmonds said. Editorial: Latest Trump audio shows an unstable man-child who belongs nowhere near power In addition to everything else it reveals, the newly released audio recording of former President Donald showing off sensitive documents to a … Former mayor of small Missouri town ‘lined her own pockets with city funds’ The former acting mayor of Holland, Missouri, said she made money by selling vaping devices. Blaze engulfs St. Louis skate park inside historic church The fire, first reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, kept crews battling for hours to extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearb…