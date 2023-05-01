Mike Shannon is at the center of an iconic photo as umpires John Kibler, left, and Ed Vargo were caught in this difference-of-opinion moment in the sixth inning of a game on May 12, 1969 at Busch Stadium. As the Dodgers' Bill Sudakis tried to take second on a pop fly hit into short center, Cardinals center fielder Curt Flood fired the ball to third baseman Shannon, who was covering second because shortstop Steve Huntz and second baseman Julian Javier had gone after the ball. Kibler rules Sudakis out and Vargo calls him safe. Kibler's judgment prevailed, although the Dodgers protested. The Cardinals won 6-2.