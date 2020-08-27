We know. It might be getting harder to drag ourselves out of the house these days, even if the pandemic dictates that we stay close.

So how about a park?

Stay with us here. We’re not going to promote hikes, picnics or anything remotely sporty. This will be our only mention of playgrounds, many of which are closed anyway. Instead, we found the cool, quirky things offered by parks in the St. Louis area: remote-control tracks and ruins, centuries-old quarries and cabins, farm animals and archaeological finds.

And if your jaunt to see the cool stuff turns into a hike or a picnic or a game of catch, that's fine, too. You’re out of the house, and hopefully, you’re having fun.

