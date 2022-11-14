Nov 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular Reports: Former Mizzou basketball player Jed Frost kills wife, self in Dallas Former University of Missouri basketball player Jed Frost shot and killed his wife and himself Tuesday afternoon inside the Dallas County medical examiner's office. Media Views: Sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr., 53, is diagnosed with terminal illness Jay Randolph Jr. has announced that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana Sales could begin as early as February. As MLB rules shift, star shortstops hit free agency. Enticing? Cardinals have short answer. Consensus among baseball execs is that banning shifts will put premium on middle-infield defense at a time when "generational" talents are available. BenFred: These 3 non-shortstop free agents should get long, hard look from Cardinals The hot stove is just starting to warm, but potential fits are out there Cardinals catch up on market for Molina's replacement, know they won't 'fill Yadi's shoes' Mozeliak and his staff explore trade possibilities for catcher, such as Toronto and A's, and free agents (Contreras, Vazquez) at GM meetings, knowing one outcome: It will be different. Cardinals acquire infielder Jose Fermin from Cleveland for cash, update roster In 90 games with Cleveland's Class AAA team, defensively gifted Fermin hit .215 with a .336 on-base percentage. Also: Reyes, VerHagen returned to 40-man roster. Lawsuit targeting prominent St. Louis lawyer sealed from public view After the Post-Dispatch asked why the case was no longer public, a judge set a hearing on the matter. Teen killed by Amtrak train was a hard worker with a dry sense of humor, family says The 17-year-old died Sunday at Castlewood State Park when an Amtrak train struck him. Cardinals, Cubs plan payroll increases. When will NL Central competitiveness rise, too? Cardinals, eyeing a return to pre-pandemic plan for spending, have created a "gap" between four other division teams, each looking for a way to close it.