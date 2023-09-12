Ana Childs-Klein relights a candle on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the scene where a vehicle crashed into a house last week leaving three 15-year-old boys dead in University City. ChildsKlein said she graduated last year from Ladue Horton Watkins High School and did not know the boys, but promised her friend she would come to the memorial with fresh flowers today. "All my friends were crying yesterday," ChildsKlein said. "It was the least I could do."