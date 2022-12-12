Related to this story
Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, the television voice of the Cardinals, was charged on Monday with a felony count of "persistent" driving while intoxicated. It is at least his third DWI arrest.
Wilking Rodriguez, struck out more than 40% of the batters he faced in Mexico, though he has not been in the majors since 2014. Also: Ads on Cards jerseys?
Possession of 3 ounces or less or marijuana will no longer be illegal in Missouri.
As Cardinals introduced their new, longterm catcher Willson Contreras on Friday an onrushing question could not be ignored: Who exactly will he catch in '24?
The five-year, $87.5-million contract, once finalized with three-time All-Star, will be largest ever for free agent who was not previously a Cardinal.
Walker, the Cardinals' top prospect and one of the top hitting prospects in baseball, could win a spot on the opening day roster with strong spring.
Instinctive nostalgia is as much a part of St. Louis dining culture as Provel and pork steaks.
Cardinals would welcome chance to add a long-term fixture at catcher to replace Yadier Molina, and a trade could spur interest in free agents at other positions.
Channel 5 has picked up several segments of a news show Llorico works on for WUSA in Washington. She and Casey Nolen, who are now married, left KSDK in March.
The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a deal with veteran free agent catcher Willson Contreras sources confirm to the Post-Dispatch. The deal is valued at $87.5 million over a term of five years.