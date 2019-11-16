• 93.7 the Bull’s Eighth Annual Santa Jam: An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Trea Landon, Abby Anderson, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Stifel Theatre, $6.37-$40.70 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com
• A Very Manley Christmas, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$21, jazzstl.org
• Ambassadors of Harmony, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $31-$41, touhill.org
• Over the Rhine Christmas Tour, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $25-$30, metrotix.com
• Ninth Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo with Rabbi James Stone Goodman, the Eight Night Orchestra and DJ Boogieman, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), $18-$36, metrotix.com
• Old 97’s Holiday Hoopla with CaseyMagic and acoustic set by Rhett Miller, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Off Broadway, $30-$40, etix.com