13th Annual ACM Honors - Show

Chris Janson 

(Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

At the 13th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

• 93.7 the Bull’s Eighth Annual Santa Jam: An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Trea Landon, Abby Anderson, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Stifel Theatre, $6.37-$40.70 with VIP available, ticketmaster.com

A Very Manley Christmas, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Jazz St. Louis, $10-$21, jazzstl.org

• Ambassadors of Harmony, 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Touhill Performing Arts Center, $31-$41, touhill.org

• Over the Rhine Christmas Tour, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, $25-$30, metrotix.com

Brothers Lazaroff

From left: Grover Stewart, David Lazaroff, Sam Golden, Jeff Lazaroff, Teddy Brookins, Mark Hochberg of Brothers Lazaroff

Photo by Phillip Hamer

• Ninth Annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hullabaloo with Rabbi James Stone Goodman, the Eight Night Orchestra and DJ Boogieman, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square), $18-$36, metrotix.com

• Old 97’s Holiday Hoopla with CaseyMagic and acoustic set by Rhett Miller, 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Off Broadway, $30-$40, etix.com

