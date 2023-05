Medals, memorabilia and portrait surrounding the military service of Udell Chambers are photographed on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Meacham Park home of his sister, Josie Chambers. Udell was a Kirkwood High School graduate who was a senior when he was recruited to play for the Atlanta Braves. While playing in the team's farm system, he was drafted by the Army in 1967 and sent to Vietnam, where he was killed by rocket fire.