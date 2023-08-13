Aug 13, 2023 53 min ago 0 1 of 3 Abby Clark, Rachelle Clark and Carter Clark gather around Rob Clark to take a peek at the a social media video he's editing. PHOTOS BY DAVID CARSON, POST-DISPATCH Rob Clark, right, strikes a pose as he and his family film a series of clips to make a social media video. Rob Clark edits clips to make a social media video of his family that will be posted on different platforms. Through sponsorships, the family is able to make a living off their videos. Related to this story Most Popular Tyson Foods to shut four more chicken plants, including two in Missouri The meat company has grappled with declining profits and struggled to improve results in its chicken business. Former St. Louis DJ gets priceless memento from stranger at Taylor Swift concert The night in July was magical and a stadium packed with people singing along with every lyric. A stranger snapped a photo, and a St. Louisan h… Tyson plant closures hit two small Missouri towns, which will lose 2,200 jobs The closures of Tyson Foods plants in southern Missouri will be a hit to small towns that depend on the company for a combined 2,200 jobs. Smithfield Foods closing 35 hog farm sites in Missouri The U.S. meat industry has struggled with declining profits and reduced demand from consumers. Here's why Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright's final season is approaching a tipping point Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright's poor recent performance could prompt a tough decision down the stretch of his final season.