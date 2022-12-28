"I'd hug you if I could get over there," said traveler Michelle Terril, of Pittsburgh, followed by, "I'll come to you," after Southwest Airlines baggage attendant Lamont Davis fetched her bags from a sea of backed-up luggage in Terminal 2 of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Terril, whose flight home was canceled after her luggage was checked, planned to rent a car and drive home. Southwest Airlines delays and cancellations have stranded passengers all over the country, triggering scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Transportation.