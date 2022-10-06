Related to this story
Veteran right-hander struggles again while Pujols ends his Busch Stadim regular-season career in a smashing way.
St. Louis has become the place where one of the game’s biggest superheroes left, lost his powers and regained them upon his return. What does that mean for the future?
Leave? Come on. He loves this place.
First, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee, granted the former president’s request for a “special master” to review do…
Right-hander allows just one run, fans six in six innings. Pujols slugs No. 701.
Two very different feeling losses had similar themes.
He also had homered on son's birthday last year. Montgomery throws six solid innings in 13-3 win over Pittsburgh and Pujols tries to track down The Babe.
Post-Dispatch Cardinals writer Rick Hummel will cover his final regular-season series this weekend after 50 years on the baseball beat. He will retire during the offseason.
MLB has announced the start times for each of the Cardinals' first three playoff games against the Philadelphia Phillies.
With one swing, Pujols surpassed the Babe, tied Hank, and even broke a record held by Barry Bonds. But a bases-loaded walk in ninth loses game, 3-2.