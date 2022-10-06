 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B2 eedition image

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, center, looks for a receiver as South Florida defensive end Tramel Logan (13) and defensive back Jayden Curry (15) rush during the first half of a Sept. 17 game in Gainesville, Fla.

 JOHN RAOUX, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News