 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B6 eedition image

St. Louis University forward Terrence Hargrove Jr., center, has his shot blocked by Missouri-St. Louis forward Mayson Quartlebaum, right, in an exhibition game on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Chaifetz Arena.

 JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News