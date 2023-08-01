St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, from right; U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis; and East St. Louis Mayor Charles Powell III react as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Emerson Park MetroLink station in East St. Louis to announce $27 million in disaster recovery funding for the MetroLink system.