Former University of Missouri basketball player Jed Frost shot and killed his wife and himself Tuesday afternoon inside the Dallas County medical examiner's office.
Sales could begin as early as February.
Jay Randolph Jr. has announced that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Consensus among baseball execs is that banning shifts will put premium on middle-infield defense at a time when "generational" talents are available.
The 17-year-old died Sunday at Castlewood State Park when an Amtrak train struck him.
Mozeliak and his staff explore trade possibilities for catcher, such as Toronto and A's, and free agents (Contreras, Vazquez) at GM meetings, knowing one outcome: It will be different.
In 90 games with Cleveland's Class AAA team, defensively gifted Fermin hit .215 with a .336 on-base percentage. Also: Reyes, VerHagen returned to 40-man roster.
Change has come to the sleepy town in Missouri's wine country, but will it be enough to make the region a national destination?
After the Post-Dispatch asked why the case was no longer public, a judge set a hearing on the matter.
Cardinals, eyeing a return to pre-pandemic plan for spending, have created a "gap" between four other division teams, each looking for a way to close it.