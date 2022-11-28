 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A4 eedition image

Ariah Spencer picks up a family member's suitcase at baggage claim on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Terminal 1 of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Spencer and her family were in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the holiday weekend.

 JORDAN OPP, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News