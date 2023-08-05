Aug 5, 2023 36 min ago 0 1 of 2 A worker takes down signage on the front of the now-closed South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius, at 3933 South Broadway in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. DAVID CARSON PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH "Hospital Closed," reads a sign posted on the front entrance of the now-shuttered South City Hospital, formerly known as St. Alexius, at 3933 South Broadway in St. Louis on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Related to this story Most Popular Jack Flaherty left Oliver Marmol ‘meaningful’ note before joining Orioles: Cardinals Extra Jack Flaherty's handwritten letter to Oliver Marmol was left on the Cardinals manager's desk by the right-hander after he was traded to the Ba… ‘I don’t think we’re done’: Cardinals open sell-off with two trades, more brewing Cardinals sent Jordan Hicks to Toronto, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to Texas. Cardinals’ revamp of rotation is only getting started as trade deadline arrives, talks climax Jack Flaherty finds himself at the fulcrum of the Cardinals' trade decisions and negotiations — whether they find the right deal or opt to see… Missouri’s Back to School tax holiday pauses all local taxes for the first time A 2021 tax on online sales also ended local opt-outs for weekend set aside for purchasing new clothes and school supplies. A north St. Louis County municipality fines like no other. Some residents say ‘leave me alone.’ Calverton Park’s mayor says the city’s just trying to protect homeowners.