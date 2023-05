Investigators carrying FBI equipment enter a house Tuesday, May 23, 2023, on the 1100 block of Patchwork Fields Drive in Chesterfield. A man who answered the door to the house said he is a relative to Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old who authorities say purposefully crashed a U-Haul into a security barrier across from the White House on Monday night, May 22, 2023.