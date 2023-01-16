Fans snap photos as security walks Cardinals manager Oli Marmol to a radio interview in Ballpark Village on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Winter Warm-Up.
LAURIE SKRIVAN PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH
"He is my idol," said Nolan Horvath, 11, of Tennessee, who overflows with excitement as he waits in line for an autograph from Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Winter Warm-Up.
For the first time in several winters, Nolan Arenado knows for sure where he’ll spend the next several years, electing to remain with the Cardinals through at least 2027 and not opt out of his contract for a crack at free agency.
"He is my idol," said Nolan Horvath, 11, of Tennessee, who overflows with excitement as he waits in line for an autograph from Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Winter Warm-Up.