Wilking Rodriguez, struck out more than 40% of the batters he faced in Mexico, though he has not been in the majors since 2014. Also: Ads on Cards jerseys?
Possession of 3 ounces or less or marijuana will no longer be illegal in Missouri.
As Cardinals introduced their new, longterm catcher Willson Contreras on Friday an onrushing question could not be ignored: Who exactly will he catch in '24?
The five-year, $87.5-million contract, once finalized with three-time All-Star, will be largest ever for free agent who was not previously a Cardinal.
Instinctive nostalgia is as much a part of St. Louis dining culture as Provel and pork steaks.
Broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, the television voice of the Cardinals, was charged on Monday with a felony count of "persistent" driving while intoxicated. It is at least his third DWI arrest.
The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a deal with veteran free agent catcher Willson Contreras sources confirm to the Post-Dispatch. The deal is valued at $87.5 million over a term of five years.
The Cardinals signed the right catcher, but they should not stop there.
Jamel I. Ursery, 30, of Maryland Heights, was charged under Missouri's “revenge porn” law for stealing explicit videos from a woman's phone and posting them online without her consent.
While the San Diego Padres added still another massive contract to their payroll -- Xander Bogaerts at $280 million -- the Cardinals proceeded with typical caution while signing Willson Contreras.