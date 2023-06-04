Related to this story
Crossing the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River, it is easy to spot two stone buildings in the middle of the river. But what are they?
Shania Twain will perform June 4 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre as part of her "Queen of Me Tour."
Many of the parish closures are in north St. Louis city and county, reflecting the geographic shift of Catholics westward.
Thirty-two parishes and one mission will be “subsumed.” Two parishes will be “suppressed.” And 15 will be merged to form five new parishes.
BJC HealthCare revealed plans Wednesday afternoon to combine with the Kansas City-based St. Luke's Health System.