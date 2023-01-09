 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B4 eedition image

Alexis Lalas, playing for Padova (Italy) stops the ball with his chest during a match against Roma in Rome on Sunday Nov. 5, 1995.

 PLINIO LEPRI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News