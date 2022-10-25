Related to this story
The gunman was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, a recent graduate of the school. One survivor heard him say he was 'tired of everybody' in the school and that his gun jammed at one point.
Jean Kuczka, 61, who taught at St. Louis' Central Visual & Performing Arts High School since 2008, was killed Monday morning at the shooting.
Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, unable to handle fastballs as he used to, has batted .197 and .157 in the past two seasons.
Meriwether Lewis called it the Grand Tower. Thousands of folks are flocking to it because it is accessible due to low water in the Mississippi River.
Predictions for the top five sites where ESPN "College GameDay" could go Saturday, Oct. 29 for college football Week 9.
Free agent would bring some pop to the position
Bill DeWitt Jr. preached fiscal responsibility. But after Pujols-palooza and a sendoff tour for Molina, the Cardinals have no excuse to cut financial corners this offseason.
St. Louis' new soccer stadium is still not operating on full power nearly two months after a broken electrical pipe and a rainstorm postponed the inaugural game at Centene Stadium.
Residents took excavation into their own hands after police unsuccessfully combed the area twice. On Wednesday, police apologized for residents' frustrations.
Takisha Duncan was one of dozens of parents looking for their children who had fled the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School campus at Kingshighway and Arsenal Street.