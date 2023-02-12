Water damage is visible next to a window during Mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Leticia Pedroza prays after communion during Mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church during Mass on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Servers lead the procession down the center aisle at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in St. Louis after a Mass on Sunday, Feb. 5.
DAVID CARSON PHOTOS, POST-DISPATCH
St. Cecilia Catholic Church choir members Yanit Uscanga, from left, Rosa Gurjosa, and Susana Carrillo wait in the choir loft for the next song to begin, during a morning mass at the church on Sunday, Feb. 5.
