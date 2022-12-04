 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C3 eedition image

In the lobby at the Last Hotel, contemporary artwork, bold patterns and rich textures blend with original ornate columns and hardwood, marble and terrazzo floors.

 GABE HARTWIG, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News