 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B2 eedition image

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) skates away as Buffalo's Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates Tage Thompson's (72) second-period goal on

, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Enterprise Center.

 LAURIE SKRIVAN, POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News