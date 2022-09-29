 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B2 eedition image

A football helmet is placed on the sideline at a Lindenwood University practice on Aug. 10, 2022.

 BENJAMIN HOCHMAN. POST-DISPATCH

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News