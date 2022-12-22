Dec 22, 2022 37 min ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular Rockwood leader resigns as parents speak out against cuts to Black student programs, racism in schools Terry Harris’ resignation follows three years of protests over diversity and equity programs in the majority-white school district. Dan McLaughlin is out as Cardinals broadcaster by ‘mutual decision’ McLaughlin, who was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated for the third time is leaving by mutual decision, he and BSM officials said Thursday. Media Views: Despite his troubles, Dan McLaughlin has done a lot for St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster who is out following latest arrest has raised a lot of money for local charities. A local church became one of Missouri’s biggest free meal providers, with $29M from taxpayers Influence Church in St. Louis County, where the pastor arrives in a helicopter, billed USDA food programs the second-biggest amounts in Missouri during the pandemic. St. Louis region braces for icy weather as ‘arctic front’ approaches Frigid temperatures are expected to arrive in the St. Louis area by Thursday night and may snarl driving conditions. BenFred: Letting Jose Quintana walk wasn’t a Cardinals mistake — yet There is still time to add a needed rotation upgrade via trade. Woman charged with punching, killing Potosi paramedic at South City Hospital Richard "Rick" Wader, 45, died in October while working a shift at South City Hospital. A woman has been charged with causing his death. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past". ‘Dangerous cold’ and chance of snow expected later this week in St. Louis The region will see high temperatures in the 30s this week until a cold front moves in Thursday, bringing not only below freezing temperatures but a chance of snow. Nobel laureate at Washington U. faces sexual harassment allegations Economist Philip Dybvig's attorney said the allegations are factually inaccurate and related to "professional rivalry."