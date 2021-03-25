Artificial waterfalls in St. Louis

The water features of the park include two major waterfalls, the Cascades/Flegal Falls, located in the northeast part of the park, and Kerth Fountain, alongside Government Hill leading up to the World’s Fair Pavilion. The Cascades were built in 1937 and meant to mimic the cascades that flowed down Art Hill during the 1904 World’s Fair. It’s also where the river system in the park begins. The Seven Pools area in the southeast edge of the park, which contains smaller waterfalls and streams, will get an overhaul as part of a $10.5 million project to upgrade the waterways in that area.