Artificial waterfalls in St. Louis

Missouri Botanical Garden
The gardens are home to several artificial waterfalls, most of which flow year-round, including ones inside the Climatron and at the Japanese Garden. The Francis B. Stribling waterfall flows at the entrance to the Doris I. Schnuck Children’s Garden.
Where 4344 Shaw Boulevard • More info mobot.org
St. Louis Zoo
The zoo is home to several waterfalls, which provide ambiance for visitors and in some cases, enriching parts of an animal habitat. Taller waterfalls greet visitors at the south entrance, inside the entrance of the River’s Edge and in the elephant and Andean bear habitats, at Big Cat Country, Penguin and Puffin Coast, inside the butterfly dome and at Centene Grizzly Ridge. If you’re lucky, you can watch an animal friend frolicking under the flow.
Where 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • More info stlzoo.org
Shaw Park
Completed in 2017, a pathway, garden beds and waterfalls built into the northeast hillside of Clayton's Shaw Park descend into a lake. Stepping stones cross the water, and a pavilion with picnic benches overlooks the lake. The park itself includes several gardens and a vast playground.
Where 27 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton • More info claytonmo.gov
Forest Park
The water features of the park include two major waterfalls, the Cascades/Flegal Falls, located in the northeast part of the park, and Kerth Fountain, alongside Government Hill leading up to the World’s Fair Pavilion. The Cascades were built in 1937 and meant to mimic the cascades that flowed down Art Hill during the 1904 World’s Fair. It’s also where the river system in the park begins. The Seven Pools area in the southeast edge of the park, which contains smaller waterfalls and streams, will get an overhaul as part of a $10.5 million project to upgrade the waterways in that area.
Where 5595 Grand Drive • More info forestparkforever.org
Koeneman Park
A 250-foot waterfall starts at a gazebo on a hillside of Koeneman Park and spills into a stocked fishing lake. Wooden bridges cross the falls on the way down. On the other side of the lake is a large playground.
Where 8937 Lucas and Hunt Road, Jennings • More info cityofjennings.org