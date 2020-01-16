Artist Presentation Society: Chexing Huana

When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Winifred Moore Auditorium, Webster University, 470 East Lockwood, Webster Groves • How much Free • More info apsmusic.org
Since 1947, the Artist Presentation Society has encouraged young musicians and given them performance opportunities, while bringing the community the opportunity to hear great music. Some have gone on to international careers; others have joined opera companies or orchestras, or they’ve become esteemed music teachers. On Sunday, pianist Chexing Huana will perform a free program of music by Mozart, Debussy, Chopin and Liszt. By Sarah Bryan Miller
APS Winner's Recital
