1020 Artworks Studio

Summer art camps for children and teens.
6034 Schiermeier Road, Freeburg; 1020artworks.com; 618-267-3205
Draw! Paint! Sculpt! Art Adventure Camp • A camp for kids who love to create art using a variety of techniques and materials. June 1-4. Ages 5-12, $115.
Drawing & Painting for Older Artists: Cartooning & Anime • A fun, engaging class for preteens and teenagers. June 29-July 2. Ages 9-14, $85.
ABC Chefs Academy
Kids get to cook with one of the top celebrity teen chefs in the nation, Chef Ayla from Food Network’s Chopped Junior and Fox’s MasterChef Junior.
227 Chesterfield Mall, Space 543, Chesterfield; abcchefsacademy.com; 636-543-8650
Bakeshop Favorites • Make fresh breads to cookies, cakes and more. Each day campers will learn new baking techniques from creaming butter and sugar for gooey butter cookies to kneading dough for sticky cinnamon buns. June 8-11. Ages 6-17, $220.
Food Network Favorites • Each day of summer camp will center around different Food Network chefs and recipes, including Iron Chef, Chopped Junior, Cupcake Wars. July 6-9. Ages 6-17, $220.
Master Chef Jr. • Just like popular cooking shows, activities will include mystery baskets, team challenges, taste tests and judging. This camp is all about teamwork. July 27-30. Ages 6-17, $220.
Abra-Kid-Abra Camps
Abra-Kid-Abra magic and arts camps typically serve ages 6-12, though some camps go up to 14. Some camps are full day, typically 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while others are half day.
803 Lafayette Avenue; Abrakid.com; 314-961-6912
Magic Mystery Camp • Campers write their own mystery play. May 26-29. Ages 6-12, $197.
Circus Arts • Magic Camp. June 1-5. Ages 5-12, $197.