Arzola's Pico de Gallo

Yield: Approximately 7 to 8 cups; 1/2 cup per serving

12 to 15 ripe (but not overripe) Roma tomatoes (3 pounds by weight)

6 to 8 medium jalapeno peppers with stems and seeds (1/2 pound by weight)

1 large yellow onion (about 4-inches in diameter)

6 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (3 fluid ounces)

1/3 cup cilantro, leaves only, cut in a rough chop (by weight 1 ounce or about half a bunch)

1 ½ tablespoons pico seasoning (see recipe in notes)

Notes: Arzola’s uses a proprietary seasoning, which they sell at the restaurant. To make a home version of the seasoning, combine 4 tablespoons kosher salt with 1 tablespoon of a fresh, high-quality chili powder. For the test, we used Penzey’s medium-hot chili powder, which has a bit of heat, but not too much. You will have enough for three batches of pico.

1. Wash and core the tomatoes before cutting in an 1/8-inch dice.

2. Wear kitchen gloves to handle the jalapenos. Wash them. If you want a milder heat, slice in half lengthwise, remove the seeds and ribs, then cut off the stem end, then cut in a 1/8-inch dice. For more heat, stem then cut flesh and seeds in a 1/8-inch dice.

3. Cut off the stem and the root plate, peel the onion and cut in a 1/8-inch dice.

4. Place all cut vegetables in a large bowl and gently toss.

5. Pour lime juice over the vegetables, sprinkle with the pico seasoning, and toss to coat evenly.

6. Allow the flavors to blend for at least two hours.

7. Store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator and use within 5 days.

8. Toss stored pico de gallo gently before each use.

Per serving: 26 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 313mg sodium; 6g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 2g dietary fiber; 1g protein; 15mg calcium