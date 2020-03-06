Ashley G.
Ashley Gunn is the school nurse at Craig Elementary School. She is so kind and compassionate with all of these kids. She has a huge closet of clothes for kids that come to school in need of clean clothes. My daughter is Hypoglycemic and Nurse Gunn has always made sure she has extra snacks for her in case she runs out. She goes out of her way for ALL the students and they love her and confide in her

