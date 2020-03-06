Ashley R.
0 comments

Ashley R.

  • 0
NursesLogo_noPD

Ashley Renfrow has been my visiting nurse for 3 years in a row for my Medicare program. She is knowledgeable, thorough, takes all time necessary to discuss my health concerns and give her opinion when I ask--all this in my own home. Plus, she is available if I want to contact her at any time. She represents Medicare extremely well.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down
Local Business

Macoupin County coal mine to shut down

An internal presentation from Murray Energy said the Shay No. 1 Mine complex near Carlinville, Illinois, is scheduled to be shut down "due to its inability to operate profitably and ongoing issues with coal quality."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports