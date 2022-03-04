 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Assembly Required’

  • 0

When Opening reception 5-9 p.m. March 4, on view through July 31; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday (closed Monday-Wednesday) • Where Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-754-1850; pulitzerarts.org

Touching art will not only be allowed but also expected at “Assembly Required.” The opening reception includes the “activation” of Franz Erhard Walther’s work (an interesting and curious promise). The exhibition features nine artists and collectives whose work was created between the 1950s and the present and responds to social and political moments, from unrest in the United States during the Vietnam War to Peru’s military dictatorship. By Jane Henderson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News