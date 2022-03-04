When Opening reception 5-9 p.m. March 4, on view through July 31; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Saturday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday (closed Monday-Wednesday) • Where Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-754-1850; pulitzerarts.org
Touching art will not only be allowed but also expected at “Assembly Required.” The opening reception includes the “activation” of Franz Erhard Walther’s work (an interesting and curious promise). The exhibition features nine artists and collectives whose work was created between the 1950s and the present and responds to social and political moments, from unrest in the United States during the Vietnam War to Peru’s military dictatorship. By Jane Henderson