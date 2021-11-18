Assisting new parents one onesie at a time

Local high school students contribute their writing skills to highlight some of the charities that benefit from Old Newsboys funding. See more of the charities served at OldNewsboysDay.org.
When people think of the words delivery room, images that come to mind are doctors in white coats, midwives yelling “push” and overwhelmed yet overjoyed parents. However, what often goes unnoticed are the passionate volunteers who give up their time to aid the new families. You can find volunteers from Sweet Babies working diligently behind the scenes. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the nonprofit works to help the many new mothers the hospital sees each year.
“We provide baby essentials to at-risk families who need a helping hand. There’s always going to be families that don’t have anything when they come to the hospital,” said Barbara Fisher, CEO at Sweet Babies. “We’re there to take care of those families, along with trying to improve the health of the baby and the mother by getting baby necessities to them.”
Established in 2010, founder and longtime hospital volunteer, Alice Provaznik noticed nurses buying baby clothes at garage sales. She soon discovered the nurses delivered these items to families needing clothing assistance for their new baby. As a mother and grandmother, Provaznik couldn’t stand the thought of newborns not having baby necessities. She soon asked her friends, family members and anyone she knew to donate baby essentials; thus, Sweet Babies was born. Today, the organization reaches over a thousand families each year, providing them with everything from onesies to homemade quilts.
Provaznik died in 2018, leaving the control of Sweet Babies to the hands of Barbara Fisher, Provaznik’s niece.
“She was an incredibly dynamic woman that nobody can replace, and I certainly cannot replace her. I’m trying to carry on a legacy from my aunt. It takes time and it takes a lot of effort, but I’m passionate about helping people and I always have been. This is something that’s important for me to carry on, but things do change over time,” Fisher said.
Expanding on Provaznik’s ambitions, Fisher has taken Sweet Babies to SSM Health DePaul Hospital and increased the organization’s role in assisting families before they arrive to the delivery room. Part of this initiative is educating parents on how to prevent sleep-related infant deaths as well as providing safe cribs for infants to sleep in.
“We’re one of the organizations in the city adamant about getting the infant mortality rate to zero by the year 2033,” Fisher said. “We’ve been giving out portable play yards to families for a few years now, and I would hope that for all the thousands given away, there are thousands of kids still alive.”
Although Fisher and the Sweet Babies volunteers know little about the lives of the families they help, their compassion and belief that all babies should have the same start in life has impacted thousands upon thousands in the St. Louis community.
“We don’t need to hear the family’s story, and we never do. We just provide the items they need,” Fisher said. “We’re not saving the world, but when a family comes into the hospital and they don’t have anything, and we go to the closet and give them a bunch of stuff, it makes their jobs as parents easier. They have things that are keeping their child warm, safe and comfortable, and I’m grateful we’re able to do that.”