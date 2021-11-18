Assisting new parents one onesie at a time

Provaznik died in 2018, leaving the control of Sweet Babies to the hands of Barbara Fisher, Provaznik’s niece.

“She was an incredibly dynamic woman that nobody can replace, and I certainly cannot replace her. I’m trying to carry on a legacy from my aunt. It takes time and it takes a lot of effort, but I’m passionate about helping people and I always have been. This is something that’s important for me to carry on, but things do change over time,” Fisher said.

Expanding on Provaznik’s ambitions, Fisher has taken Sweet Babies to SSM Health DePaul Hospital and increased the organization’s role in assisting families before they arrive to the delivery room. Part of this initiative is educating parents on how to prevent sleep-related infant deaths as well as providing safe cribs for infants to sleep in.

“We’re one of the organizations in the city adamant about getting the infant mortality rate to zero by the year 2033,” Fisher said. “We’ve been giving out portable play yards to families for a few years now, and I would hope that for all the thousands given away, there are thousands of kids still alive.”