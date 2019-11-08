When 6:45 a.m.-noon Monday • Where Broemmelsiek Park, 1615 Schwede Road, Wentzville • How much Free • More info asemonline.org
This only happens in the daytime sky 13 times a century: Mercury travels between the sun and the Earth, appearing as a dot in front of the sun, all Monday morning. Members of the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri will bring their high-powered telescopes so you can get a great view. Look up when you can, because this won’t happen again until 2049. By Valerie Schremp Hahn