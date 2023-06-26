ST. LOUIS — At least one person was killed Monday night in a shooting near a popular entertainment district in south St. Louis.

Three men and a woman were shot just after 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of Gibson Avenue, near The Grove district in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, police said.

A woman was shot in the shoulder, and three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. One of those men died.

The conditions of the other two men were not available.

The shooting scene was about a quarter-mile from a stabbing that happened early Sunday in The Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue that's home to bars, restaurants and night clubs.

No other information was immediately available.