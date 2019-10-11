The Anthropology Department set up Anthropology Days in which they recruited people from the International villages and tribes people to compete with one another in athletic contests, such as a greased-pole climb, “ethnic” dancing and mud slinging — for the amusement of Caucasian spectators, Abbott writes. She cites a disapproving observation by Pierre de Coubertin, a French historian and founder of the International Olympic Committee, about these events: “As for that outrageous charade, it will of course lose its appeal when black men, red men and yellow men learn to run, jump and throw, and leave the white men behind them.”