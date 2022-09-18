Auburn is increasingly-favored to beat MIzzou

Missouri was far from impressive in a 34-17 victory Saturday over second-tier Abilene Christian. Auburn was throttled — at home — by a much tougher foe, Penn State.

The ho-hum teams meet next Saturday in southeastern Alabama, and the home Tigers are favored over the visiting Tigers at the three St. Louis area sportsbooks. And the line was moving against Mizzou.

DraftKings (East St. Louis) and FanDuel (Collinsville) both had Auburn as a 6½-point choice at mid-afternoon, but by early evening the line had risen to 7 at DraftKings and 7½ at FanDuel. Argosy (Alton) did not list a line on the game at midday, but by early evening Auburn as a 7½=point choice.

The over/under (total points scored) was at 51½ at Argosy and DraftKings. It was not offered yet at FanDuel.