Aug. 19, 2021
Aug. 19, 2021

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt at Busch Stadium

Luke Bryan performs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Luke Bryan’s “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” with Dylan Scott, Runaway Jane, DJ Rock, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $41-$136, livenation.com

Tab Benoit, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Event Center at River City Casino, $24-$34, ticketmaster.com

The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. April 19, the Factory, $49.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com

Story of the Year, Fivefold, City of Parks, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Red Flag, $25, redflagstl.com

Between the Buried and Me, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th St. sold out, oldrockhouse.com

