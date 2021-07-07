Aug. 19, 2021

Luke Bryan’s “Proud to Be Right Here Tour” with Dylan Scott, Runaway Jane, DJ Rock, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $41-$136, livenation.com
Tab Benoit, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Event Center at River City Casino, $24-$34, ticketmaster.com
The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. April 19, the Factory, $49.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com
Story of the Year, Fivefold, City of Parks, 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Red Flag, $25, redflagstl.com
Between the Buried and Me, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th St. sold out, oldrockhouse.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
