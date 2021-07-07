Aug. 27, 2021

Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation Tour” with Descendents, the Menzingers, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, St. Louis Music Park, $39.50-$59.50, livenation.com
String Cheese Incident, 7 p.m. Aug. 26-27, the Big Top, $59.50-$69.50, metrotix.com
Tracy Byrd, the Big Rigs, 7 p.m. Aug. 27, Chesterfield Amphitheater, $20-$60, ticketmaster.com
Squeeze’s “The Nomadband Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 27, the Pageant, $55-$100, ticketmaster.com
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
