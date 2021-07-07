 Skip to main content
Aug. 7, 2021
Lindsey Stirling

Courtesy of the artist

Lindsey Stirling’s “Artemis Tour” with Kiesza, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, St. Louis Music Park, $22-$199, livenation.com

Red Flag Grand Opening with Fragile Porcelain Mice, Ashes and Iron, Blight Future, 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Red Flag, 3040 Locust St. $15, redflagstl.com

Sister Hazel, 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Blvd. $19.50-$49.50, ticketmaster.com

Candlebox’s “Wolves Tour 2021," 8 p.m. Aug. 7, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com

Open Highway Music Festival with Mandolin Orange, Watchhouse, Son Volt, Maggie Rose, the Mighty Pines, 1 p.m. Aug. 7 (festival is Aug. 5-8), Chesterfield Amphitheater$41 with all access pass available, openhighwaymusic.com

