Aug. 7, 2021

Lindsey Stirling’s “Artemis Tour” with Kiesza, 7 p.m. Aug. 21, St. Louis Music Park, $22-$199, livenation.com
Suspect charged in connection with deadly shooting at West County mall
St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
Those weird balls on your oak tree are from gall wasps
Teenage drowning victim at Castlewood State Park remembered as scholar, athlete and model
Cards great Jim Edmonds sued by Frontenac over pool fencing
Red Flag Grand Opening with Fragile Porcelain Mice, Ashes and Iron, Blight Future, 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Red Flag, 3040 Locust St. $15, redflagstl.com
Sister Hazel, 8 p.m. Aug. 7, Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Blvd. $19.50-$49.50, ticketmaster.com
Candlebox’s “Wolves Tour 2021," 8 p.m. Aug. 7, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
Open Highway Music Festival with Mandolin Orange, Watchhouse, Son Volt, Maggie Rose, the Mighty Pines, 1 p.m. Aug. 7 (festival is Aug. 5-8), Chesterfield Amphitheater, $41 with all access pass available, openhighwaymusic.com
