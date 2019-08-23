• The Adicts, 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard), $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Katya “Help Me I’m Dying Comedy Tour,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $28-$167.50, ticketmaster.com
• Gary Allan, Tyler Braden, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield), $35-$125, ticketmaster.com
• C.W. Stoneking, Devil’s Elbow, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Blueberry Hill Duck Room (6504 Delmar Boulevard), $15, ticketmaster.com
• Jose Gonzalez, Bedouine, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, the Pageant, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com
• En Vogue, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Event Center at River City Casino (777 River City Casino Boulevard), $38-$150, ticketmaster.com
• Kountry Wayne, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Aug. 30-31, 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Helium Comedy Club (St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights), $30-$45, heliumcomedy.com
• Wayback Pointfest with Collective Soul, Living Colour, the Urge, Goldfinger, Everclear, Stir, Gin Blossoms, Cowboy Mouth, 4 p.m. Aug. 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights), $14-$95, livenation.com