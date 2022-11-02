Ault, David George

Beloved husband of the late Rita Ault (nee Zenthoefer); father of Sharon (Joseph) Guenther and Gary (Cathy McCredie) Ault; faithful companion of LeMoyne Senesac; grandpa of Lauren and Daniel Guenther; brother of Donald (Linnea) Ault, Claire (William) Bell, the late Robert (Marjorie) Ault and Edgar (Marie) Ault; sister-in-law of LaVern Zenthoefer; our dear uncle and friend of many. Services: Funeral Friday, Services: Funeral Friday, November 4, 10:15 a.m. from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd. to Seven Holy Founders, 6741 S. Rock Hill Rd. for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary and/or de Greeff Hospice House. Visitation Thursday 3:00 8:00 p.m.