 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austin Dean
0 comments

Austin Dean

  • 0
For report card

Had he stayed healthy, he might have made an impact as a depth player despite his defensive limitations in the outfield. Injuries to Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill could have opened his door. Instead, Dean went 7-for-30 this season with six walks, two doubles, a homer and seven RBIs between injuries. 

Full season stats

Grade: C

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News