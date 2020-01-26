MELBOURNE, Australia — It made sense to Sofia Kenin that Coco Gauff would be the one getting all of the attention and generating all of the buzz.
That's only natural when Gauff is 15 and making tennis history time and time again.
"Yeah, I mean, the hype is for her. She's obviously done great stuff, of course. It's absolutely normal. Just (tried) not to let that get in my head," Kenin said. "Of course, I didn't do it for the hype. I did it for myself, because I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it."
Well, Sofia, you did it. Now get ready for the spotlight to shine your way. Kenin stopped Gauff's latest Grand Slam run by beating her 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 in the Australian Open's fourth round on Sunday.
Like Gauff, Kenin is a young — although, at 21, not quite as young — American and she reached her first major quarterfinal with the victory.
"I want to show who I am, show my best tennis, show why I'm there, why I belong," the 14th-seeded Kenin said. "I'm doing that."
In her previous match, the 67th-ranked Gauff beat Naomi Osaka to become the youngest player in the professional era to defeat the reigning women's champion at the Australian Open. At Wimbledon last year, Gauff became the youngest qualifier ever at that tournament, beat Venus Williams in the first round and made it all the way to the fourth.
Entering Sunday, Gauff was 8-2 in Grand Slam action, with her only losses to women who have been ranked No. 1 and own multiple major titles: Simona Halep (at Wimbledon) and Osaka (at the U.S. Open). She did not play as well as she has been this time, though, winding up with 48 unforced errors, more than twice as many as Kenin's 22.
Now Kenin has taken another step. She next faces another woman making her Slam quarterfinal debut, 78th-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
Jabeur was a 7-6 (4), 6-1 winner against 27th-seeded Wang Qiang, who surprised Serena Williams in the third round.
Also advancing to a quarterfinal showdown were No. 1 Ash Barty — trying to become the first Australian to win the nation's Grand Slam tournament since the 1970s — and last year's runner-up in Melbourne, Petra Kvitova.
Reigning French Open champion Barty moved on with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win against No. 18 Alison Riske of the United States, who double-faulted on the last point. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was down a set and a break before coming back to defeat No. 22 Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.
In one of Monday's Round of 16 matches, the fourth-seeded Halep reached the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens. Halep will face Anett Kontaveit, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat 18-year-old Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5.
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza, who is unseeded, moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over ninth-seeded Kiki Bertens. Muguruza next plays the winner of a later fourth-round match between Angelique Kerber and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Men's bracket
In the fourth round, defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to move into a matchup against No. 32 Milos Raonic.
Roger Federer overcame a slow start to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and advance to his 15th quarterfinal in Australia, where he will face 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren of the United States.
Sandgren reached his second quarterfinal in Melbourne, reprising his 2018 feat by coming out on top in a physical, contentious encounter with No. 12 Fabio Fognini of Italy 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
On Monday, two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem beat Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to book his quarterfinal spot. It was Thiem's sixth consecutive victory over the French player, and made him the first player from Austria to make it to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park since Stefan Koubek in 2002.
Dan Caesar • 314-340-8175
@caesardan on Twitter